Lakers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Is Preferred Third Star Over Trae Young

When the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline this past season, it paved the way for them to chase stars like Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young this offseason.

By the time the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around, the Lakers will have the ability to trade three first-round draft picks in addition to pick swaps and second-rounders if they want to make significant roster upgrades.

With that being the case, the Lakers have already been linked to both Mitchell and Young should either become available. After the Cavaliers were eliminated from the playoffs, Mitchell’s future with the organization began to come into question.

Mitchell has one year left on his contract and then a player option. So going into this summer, the Cavaliers will try to sign him to an extension and if they are unable to agree on a deal then will likely trade him with teams like the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets already having offers ready.

The noise surrounding the Lakers and Young have cooled off though with him notably leaving Klutch Sports in recent weeks. Now, it is being reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic that the Lakers prefer Mitchell over Young if they do chase a third star this summer:

“I’ve heard in recent weeks that Donovan has become, if the Lakers go down the three-star path, and it’s still unclear, I think they’re gonna kick the can down the road and see the possibility and see what the asking price is, and there are teams that can outbid them if they get into a bidding war. But if they do go down that road and at least explore it, that Donovan Mitchell would be the preferred guy, whereas several months ago, Trae Young was a name you were hearing a lot. Dejounte Murray was a name they looked at leading into the deadline.”

This makes sense as while Mitchell and Young are similar caliber of players, the former is bigger and stronger and has shown time and time again that he raises his level of play in the playoffs.

If the Lakers were to make an offer for Mitchell, it likely would include all three first-round picks, swaps, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Whether or not that is enough remains to be seen, if Mitchell even becomes available.

Donovan Mitchell ‘happy’ in Cleveland but will discuss future

After the Cavaliers’ season ended, Mitchell let it be known that he is ‘happy’ in Cleveland. He also made it clear that he wants to compete for championships though so will speak with the organization to see if they are on the same page or if a change of scenery is needed with the Lakers and other teams, again, ready to make offers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!