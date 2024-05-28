Lakers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell to Los Angeles or Miami?

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for their aggressive moves to acquire top talent, and this offseason is no different. Rumors are circulating that the Lakers could be targeting Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Although this potential trade is considered unlikely, it’s an intriguing possibility that has been discussed in various reports.

Bleacher Report recently highlighted an “ambitious” trade target for every NBA team, and for the Lakers, that target is Donovan Mitchell. According to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, the Lakers’ potential trade package for Mitchell could include Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and three first-round picks.

Favale acknowledges the challenges of maintaining a three-star model under the current salary cap constraints but notes that the Lakers might be a unique case due to LeBron James approaching his 40th birthday in December.

“Other teams can (and will) dangle stronger packages for Mitchell. But he will have a hefty say in where he goes one year out from free agency. And for their part, the Lakers are armed with real stuff to offer—mainly some combination of three firsts, two swaps, five seconds, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura,” Favale wrote.

Mitchell has two seasons remaining on his five-year, $163 million contract, with a $35.4 million cap hit for the 2024-25 season. Acquiring Mitchell would not only mean trading for his current deal but also likely committing to a lucrative contract extension to keep him in Los Angeles. Currently, Cleveland remains optimistic that they can extend the five-time All-Star.

The possibility of Mitchell leaving Cleveland hinges on whether he signs a contract extension this offseason. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Joe Vardon, and Jason Lloyd, there is a “growing sentiment” that Mitchell will commit to an extension with the Cavaliers. However, if an extension is not agreed upon, the Lakers might see an opportunity to land another superstar to bolster their roster.

Miami Heat’s Potential Pursuit

While the Los Angeles Lakers might be eyeing Donovan Mitchell, they are not the only team interested in the Cleveland Cavaliers star. The Miami Heat, known for their strategic moves in the trade market and online casino ratings could also be in the mix if Mitchell becomes available.

Recent reports from insiders Terry Pluto and Marc Stein suggest that the Cavaliers are prepared to trade Mitchell if he does not agree to a contract extension this summer. Stein emphasized that the Cavaliers have “zero intention” of starting the 2024-25 season with Mitchell heading into his free agent year without a new deal.

If Mitchell decides not to extend his contract with Cleveland, the Miami Heat are expected to be one of the top suitors. The Heat have a range of valuable assets, including young players like Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic, along with up to three first-round picks, making them a formidable contender in the trade market.

Cleveland remains optimistic about retaining Mitchell, as indicated by comments from Cavs GM Koby Altman and recent coaching changes aimed at improving their chances of keeping the star guard. However, if negotiations after the Finals do not lead to an extension, the Heat could make a strong push to acquire Mitchell and add another All-Star to their roster.

The Miami Heat, along with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, are closely monitoring Mitchell’s situation. Should the Cavaliers decide to trade him, the Heat’s combination of young talent and draft assets positions them well to make a competitive offer.

In summary, the offseason could see significant movement for Donovan Mitchell, with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat prepared to make bold moves to secure his services. Whether Mitchell stays in Cleveland or finds a new home, his decision will undoubtedly have a major impact on the NBA landscape.