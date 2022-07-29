Lakers Rumors: L.A. More Reluctant To Part With Draft Picks Than In Previous Years

After the Los Angeles Lakers went on a signing spree the day free agency began, their offseason activity came to a screeching halt — most likely due to the ongoing Kyrie Irving trade saga.

The Lakers have been linked to a move for the Brooklyn Nets star for weeks, but nothing has so far come out of the reported talks between the two sides. NBA insiders seem to have correctly predicted the negotiations would drag on after the Irving deal got entangled with Kevin Durant’s trade request.

The Lakers likely won’t move their trade assets — be it Russell Westbrook or Talen Horton-Tucker — until they know whether or not they can acquire the Nets playmaker this summer. The Purple and Gold’s unwillingness to part with their future picks adds to the hold-up in the franchise’s offseason business activity with L.A. Times writer Dan Woike reporting the Lakers are much more reluctant to give up on their draft capital:

Sources have said the Lakers are more reluctant to part with picks this summer than in the past, maybe a sign that they realize there aren’t any quick fixes or maybe a sign that they’re willing to wait as long as possible in an effort to try and get price tags lowered.

The Nets are believed to have asked for first and second-round picks to take on Westbrook’s salary and send Irving to L.A. But even when the Lakers reportedly looked at other trade options, the Indiana Pacers are said to have demanded two first-rounders to exchange Myles Turner and Buddy Hield for Westbrook.

One way or another, the Purple and Gold will likely have to sacrifice their future picks if they want to end the Westbrook experiment this summer.

Irving runs drills at Lakers assistant Phil Handy’s basketball camp

While reports keep hinting at Irving’s potential reunion with LeBron James, the Nets guard is in L.A., helping out Phil Handy at the Lakers assistant coach’s summer basketball camps.

Irving and Handy worked together during their time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mid-2010s.

