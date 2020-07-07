Dwight Howard Joining Lakers At Walt Disney World, Donating Salary

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a setback on when it was revealed Avery Bradley would not be joining the team when they report to Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season.

Bradley’s decision stems not only from wanting to advocate for social change, but also with the health of his son taken into serious consideration. Bradley was accompanied by Dwight Howard in facing such a decision.

Howard has been one of the most vocal NBA players about his concerns over the return of the season. The social justice issues, as well as the tough times he and his family endured during the shutdown, put his return in serious doubt.

However, he has decided to join the Lakers when the season resumes next month, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers center Dwight Howard told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium today he has decided to play in restarted NBA season, join the team on Thursday in Orlando, and will donate his remaining game checks to his non-profit campaign Breathe Again. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2020

Although there was some uncertainty, Howard reportedly was considered more likely to join the team than Bradley.

Howard has had a surprise impact on the Lakers this season, which further highlights the importance of his decision. He joined the team last August after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL, and looked to prove he could still fit on an NBA roster.

Howard not only embraced his role on the court, he was a positive figure off of it, and instantly became a fan favorite. This was in spite of fans initially being very skeptical of Howard because of his rocky tenure with the team earlier in the decade.

In 19.2 minutes per game this season, Howard had averages of 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks.

