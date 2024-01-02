Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Signing Contract To Play For Philippines Team

One of the biggest turnaround stories in recent years for the Los Angeles Lakers was that of big man Dwight Howard. After one failed season with the franchise in 2013, Howard returned to the Lakers and was a huge part of the team’s run to the 2020 NBA Championship.

Howard would spend one more season with the Lakers in 2022, but hasn’t been in the NBA since. He played last season in Taiwan but has not retired from basketball and is still eyeing a return to the NBA. And now the big man has taken his next step towards showing he still has something to offer a team.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Howard has signed a contract to play for Strong Group, a Philippines team, in the Dubai International Basketball Championship taking place later this month:

“In the midst of pursuing an NBA comeback, Dwight Howard plans to sign a deal to play for the Philippines team Strong Group, in the two week Dubai International Basketball Championship in January, sources tell me. The eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year continues his basketball career with this deal, allowing him to stay in shape and visit a foreign market to play globally after spending last season in Taiwan, and working out with the Warriors before training camp this year.”

As Charania noted, Howard is still looking to return to the NBA and this tournament could be an excellent opportunity for him to show teams he can still contribute. There is always a spot in the league for a physical center like Howard, and some teams will surely be keeping an eye on how he does. Perhaps even the Lakers themselves.

There is no doubt that the team has a need for another big who is more physically imposing. There is a lot of pressure on Anthony Davis right now, and while Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes bring some things to the table, they aren’t physically strong enough to handle some of the more bruising bigs in the NBA.

Howard is still keeping his basketball career going and this move will keep him ready in case the Lakers, or any other NBA team comes calling.

Dwight Howard drew interest from Warriors

Prior to the start of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Howard reportedly met with the Golden State Warriors and appeared to be making progress toward signing with them.

But there was a late change that resulted in the Warriors passing on signing Howard or another veteran center heading into training camp.

