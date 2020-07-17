Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Warned After NBA Hotline Report

After several weeks of uncertainty, Dwight Howard let the Los Angeles Lakers know he would be joining them for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Howard had been deciding between focusing on his efforts in the fight for social justice reform, but ultimately came to the conclusion that he and the Lakers have a legitimate chance to win this year’s NBA championship.

To continue his work in his community, Howard pledged to donate the rest of his game checks to his “Breathe Again” campaign which looks to end racism and hate. With the center joining the team in Orlando, he of course is subject rules and regulations the NBA has put in place in order to maintain the bubble’s efficacy.

However, Howard revealed via Instagram that he was reported to the anonymous hotline and already received a warning for not obeying rules about face coverings:

“Somebody told on me.” “What did I get told on for? I didn’t have my mask on when I was walking outside by myself.”

Reports have come out of the bubble about how strict guards and other patrols have been about following rules, and the NBA instituted the anonymous tip line to further encourage inappropriate behavior being reported.

Howard must have received a warning from the league if he was aware that someone reported him, but he is not the only player or staff member to be reprimanded. It is rumored that multiple tips have already been placed to report protocol violations, which is considered both a good and bad thing considering what is at stake.

“The information did get to me, and the reaction is we all should be wearing masks,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said in response to Howard being flagged. “In and around the hotel lobby and areas we’re being asked to wear a mask, we should wear a mask. He’s doing so now.”

Jared Dudley gives thoughts on hotline

Jared Dudley has never had an issue speaking his mind when asked things, which has made him a beloved NBA figure during his career.

That facet of Dudley’s personality has been in full effect during his time with the Lakers, often stating things that could invite controversy or discussion. So when asked about the NBA’s anonymous hotline, he admitted he does not put too much stock into it.

“I personally don’t take it that serious in the sense of there’s no one doing anything that’s harmful. Someone not having a mask on at one point in time — they could have been on the phone, they could have just got done taking a test, leaving a meal room,” Dudley explained.

“No one is just walking around with no mask. I heard of Jimmy Butler dribbling a basketball. It’s like being in your house and having courtesy. If you have music on and it gets to 11 or 12 at night, lower your music.

“So I don’t take it serious in the sense of no one is doing anything harmful. Now, if you want to be petty and try to tell, we’re all in the same hotel and have the same rules. No one is getting any extra privileges. Maybe someone is not wearing a mask, or at six feet apart, but we test daily. We’re all negative. We’ve still got to live a life and make the best of the situation.”

