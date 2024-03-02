Lakers Rumors: Harry Giles III Signs Two-Way Contract; Dylan Windler Waived
The Los Angeles Lakers have been hit hard by injuries all season, most recently in their frontcourt. While Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes have been able to stay healthy for a majority of the season, Christian Wood recently went down with a knee injury, as did two-way center Colin Castleton with a fractured wrist.

Jarred Vanderbilt has also been out, leaving the Lakers very thin on the interior, which has resulted in poor defensive rebounding.

Given how important every game is from here on out, it appears the Lakers have made a roster move to address their thin frontcourt by signing former Brooklyn Nets center Harry Giles III to a two-way contract, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, the Lakers will be waiving forward Dylan Windler, who appeared in just eight games, in order to make room on the roster for Giles:

Giles is a former No. 1 overall high school recruit who went to Duke for one season before being drafted 20th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017. Injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential, but Giles is still just 25 years of age and can address a need for the Lakers until some of their other players get healthy.

In 16 games for the Nets this season, Giles played just five minutes per game and averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds. In Giles’ career though, he has averaged 10.7 rebounds per 36 minutes played, so head coach Darvin Ham now has another option to go to if the Lakers are getting hurt on the glass.

Because he signed a two-way contract though, Giles would not be eligible to play in the playoffs if L.A. makes it.

Anthony Davis evaluates Lakers’ February

As the calendar flips to March, the Lakers are playing some of their best basketball after going 9-3 in 12 February games. More of that will be needed in order to make the playoffs, and Anthony Davis evaluated how the Lakers can keep up what they’ve been doing and build on it moving forward.

