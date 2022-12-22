Lakers Rumors: Executive Believes Bulls Guard Zach LaVine Wants To Join L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most watched team in terms of those expected to make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Most rumors surrounding the Lakers have said that the front office is expected to lean towards a smaller deal, unless a potential star becomes available and one name that fits that bill is Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

LaVine has blossomed into one of the best shooting guards in the league since joining Chicago, making back-to-back All-Star teams the last two seasons. But things have not gone well in Chicago this season, leading some to believe he may be on his way out and the Lakers could be a preferred destination.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, at least one NBA executive believes LaVine wants to wind up with the the Lakers and it has been clear for some time:

“LaVine wants to go to the Lakers, that has been pretty clear for a while now. The agents (from Klutch Sports) want him to be in Los Angeles, he is a UCLA guy and they did some rattling about his contract last offseason, to kind of lay the groundwork if things blew up. Which they seem to be doing.”

There have undoubtedly been a lot of rumblings as the Bulls have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league and there is some belief that they could look to blow things up. If that were to be the case and LaVine were to come available, as it has been reported that he is unhappy with certain things, he is exactly the type of player the Lakers would be willing to make a big move for.

LaVine checks a lot of boxes, not just as a star who could potentially grow with Anthony Davis in the future, but also a player who can create for himself and others, and a great shooter to help space the floor.

Whether or not this comes to fruition before the deadline, LaVine is someone who makes a lot of sense for the Lakers to target and the front office will surely explore that option if there is a chance for a deal to get done. He is also represented by Klutch Sports, who the Lakers obviously have a great relationship with.

Anthony Davis injury increases likelihood of Lakers making a smaller deal

Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Davis injury makes it even more difficult for the team to make a run, even if they were to swing a big deal such as one for LaVine. In fact, it apparently makes it more likely they will focus on a smaller move.

According to recent reports, Davis’ injury makes it more likely that the Lakers will look to do a smaller move centered on Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and one of their future first-round picks. The exception, however, is if a star becomes available.

