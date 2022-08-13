Lakers Rumors: ‘First Draft’ Of NBA Schedule Has Christmas Day Game Against Mavericks In Dallas
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With about two months before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, the Los Angeles Lakers should soon learn their schedule for the upcoming campaign.

Last year, the Lakers had one of the easiest schedules in the first part of 2021-22. Still, they initially balanced around the .500 mark before dropping way below toward the end of the season.

While the official 2022-23 schedule is yet to be revealed, some of the big matchups will likely leak beforehand — such as the Christmas Day games. NBA insider Marc Stein reports the Lakers are penciled in to face the Dallas Mavericks on the road this December:

The Lakers haven’t played a Christmas Day game away from home since 2018-19 when they beat the Golden State Warriors 127-101. LeBron James memorably suffered a groin injury during the clash that sidelined him for over a month.

L.A. is likely hoping for an easy run of games to start 2022-23 so their new players have time to develop some chemistry with James and Anthony Davis ahead of the more difficult fixtures. The Purple and Gold have signed six new players so far — and more could still join the team amid continuous rumors regarding a potential Russell Westbrook trade.

However, the Lakers faithful may have to wait for any further offseason moves with vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka saying that patience will be key to conducting the franchise’s remaining summer business.

James expressed concerns over Lakers’ competitiveness in meeting with Pelinka

After James became eligible to sign a two-year contract extension with the Lakers, he started down with Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham to express his concerns over the team’s competitiveness.

The four-time NBA champion reportedly emphasized the importance of cohesion and noted L.A. didn’t give itself a chance in many games last year. James also said he wants the Lakers to be able to compete for a championship.

