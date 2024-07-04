Lakers Rumors: Former Assistant Coach Jordan Ott To Join Kenny Atkinson’s Staff On Cavaliers

After an early first-round exit in the playoffs this past season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to regroup and improve in a compact Western Conference. That began by dismissing former head coach Darvin Ham and his staff, including Phil Handy, Jordan Ott and Chris Jent, among others.

In trying to find a new voice, L.A.’s coaching search was a bit unorthodox but they eventually landed on JJ Redick. Since taking his first head coaching gig, Redick has yet to round out his staff around him since the Lakers decided to clean house.

However, some of Ham’s assistants during his two seasons with the purple and gold are starting to find new opportunities. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ott has agreed to join new Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson’s staff:

Jordan Ott has agreed to join Kenny Atkinson’s new Cleveland Cavaliers staff as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Ott spent the past two seasons on the Lakers’ staff and emerged as a finalist in the Charlotte Hornets’ head coaching process. pic.twitter.com/QpVQaKDRaF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2024

Ott brings more experience to Atkinson’s staff, hoping to help get Cleveland over the hump as they look to cash in with Donovan Mitchell as their No. 1 option. The Lakers had reported interest in Mitchell this offseason but he instead decided to sign an extension with the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Ott has been an assistant for eight years in the NBA in addition to head coaching L.A.’s and the Brooklyn Nets in Summer League teams in 2021 and 2022. Atkinson was, of course, the former head coach of the Nets so there is a past relationship with Ott.

When a head coach comes into a new situation, they are looking for coaches that they can trust due to their experience in the NBA. Ott certainly provides that by spending time with Atkinson in Brooklyn as well as two seasons with the Lakers assisting Ham in trying to win at a high level with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As Wojnarowski mentioned, Ott was a finalist for the Charlotte Hornets job, so by putting more years under his belt, he could become a more attractive option for future head coaching vacancies.

JJ Redick lands two former head coaches for Lakers staff

As JJ Redick continues to look to put his staff together with the Lakers, he has reportedly landed both Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks.

Redick was open about wanting two former head coaches on his staff and was able to accomplish that.

