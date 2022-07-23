Lakers Rumors: Former Lottery Pick Shabazz Muhammad To Attend Free-Agent Workout

The Los Angeles Lakers still have one roster spots to fill three weeks after free agency started.

The Lakers have gone through a significant roster overhaul for the second year in a row. In 2021-22, the players from the previous season’s team played only 25% total minutes in the regular season, per basketball-reference.com — the lowest mark in the league.

That percentage will likely remain low again as the Lakers currently have six new players on the roster — and others could still join the team. Besides the still ongoing Russell Westbrook trade saga, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports that L.A. is planning on inviting veteran free agents for workouts in the coming weeks:

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype. Muhammad recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings during Las Vegas Summer League.

Muhammad spent five full seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after they drafted him with the No. 14 pick in 2013. The 6-foot-6 forward averages 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in his career, shooting 47.3% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range.

Muhammad struggled with injuries and showed poor defensive instincts during his time in the NBA. He hasn’t played in the league since an 11-stint spell with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017-18.

The rumored free agent mini-camp wouldn’t be the first one the Lakers organized this year. Derrick Williams and Darren Collison, among other invitees, reportedly worked out for L.A at the end of June.

Pacers will reportedly trade Buddy Hield & Myles Turner for Russell Westbrook if Lakers add 2029 first-round pick to their offer

While the Kyrie Irving trade seemingly remains on hold, the Lakers are believed to have re-engaged in talks with the Indiana Pacers over a potential deal for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

L.A. has reportedly offered Russell Westbrook and the 2027 first-round pick for the Pacers players. Indiana is reportedly willing to close the deal if the Lakers also put their 2029 first-rounder on the table.

