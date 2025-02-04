Lakers Rumors: Franchise Appreciative Of Professionalism From LeBron James & Rich Paul

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world when news came down that a blockbuster trade had been agreed upon sending Luka Doncic to L.A. with Anthony Davis heading to Dallas. What was equally as surprising as the deal itself was the fact that basically no one knew this was in the works including the players themselves, and even LeBron James.

James and Davis had grown very close over the years and the latter is also represented by Klutch Sports and Rich Paul. So the news of him being dealt away could have caused a serious rift between the Lakers, GM Rob Pelinka and the Klutch Sports camp. But it looks as if that hasn’t been the case and the franchise is thankful for that.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers were extremely appreciative of the professionalism shown by LeBron and Paul in the wake of this deal:

I was told that the Lakers were very appreciative of the professionalism displayed by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and LeBron James. They felt like those two made this process a seamless process and they appreciated them for their efforts in helping this thing all come together the way that it did.

James and Paul certainly could have caused an uproar once news of the trade came out, but that hasn’t been the case and everyone seems to be on the same page in both the Lakers and Klutch Sports. Some of that may also have to do with the fact that Paul and Pelinka have some history dating back to when the former was still running an agency:

A relationship as well, we’re talking about relationships. Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka. And I think what helped this become a seamless transition is that they had history as well. Before Rob Pelinka became the president of the Lakers, he ran a successful agency, represented Kobe Bryant. And I was told that Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka at one point, talked about joining forces and becoming kind of a power agent unit type of agency. And so it just speaks to the level of respect those two have for each other.

Pelinka and the Lakers have done everything throughout the years to appease LeBron James and the franchise is obviously preparing for life once he retires, which he and Paul have to understand. The opportunity to acquire someone of Luka Doncic’s nature is something that doesn’t often come around and even LeBron and Paul know it was a move the Lakers had to make, even if it cost them a beloved star like Davis.

LeBron James not asking for trade from Lakers before deadline

Following the trade for Luka Doncic, there were some who wondered whether LeBron James would be looking to be dealt away as well as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears. But that won’t be the case either.

A recent report noted that James won’t be requesting a trade and plans on remaining with the Lakers going forward, forming an extremely exciting duo with Doncic.

