Lakers Rumors: Frank Mason III Signed To Training Camp Contract

With training camp getting started last week, the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster for the 2021-22 season is essentially set.

The Lakers decided to give their 14th guaranteed roster spot to undrafted rookie Austin Reaves and Rob Pelinka has already indicated they will keep the 15th and final roster spot open to begin the season to maintain flexibility.

L.A. still has one two-way spot up for grabs now that Reaves was elevated though with a number of players on training camp deals competing for it.

It appears one more name can be added to that list of competitors as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Lakers have signed point guard Frank Mason III to a training camp deal:

Free agent G Frank Mason III is signing a training camp deal with the Lakers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2021

Mason has played in four NBA seasons after originally being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round in 2017 out of Kansas.

The 27-year-old appeared in four games for the Orlando Magic last season, averaging 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 19.8 minutes.

The Lakers seem to be really deep at the point guard position with options like Russell Westbrook, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker and Reaves all on the roster.

So while they likely are better off served using their second two-way spot on another position such as wing, this will give them an opportunity to take a look at Mason during training camp to see if he’s worthy of a roster spot or potentially a spot on the G League team.

Reaves in awe playing alongside Lakers stars

This will be a cool opportunity for Mason as even if he’s only with the Lakers for a short time, he will have the chance to learn from some of the NBA’s best.

That is something that Reaves recently spoke about as it has to be crazy playing alongside all those guys in your rookie season.

“Like you said, with all the superstars that we got on this team, six Hall of Famers if not more, it’s crazy walking into the gym,” Reaves said.

“My whole life I grew up watching these kinds of guys play. So like you said, it is different, but at the same time, it’s just basketball and you got to come in and put in the work and just a way that I can help, really just come to work every single day and be prepared.”

