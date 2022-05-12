Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel Interviewed For Hornets Head Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history in 2021-22 and as a result, they decided to part ways with head coach Frank Vogel.

The move came as a bit of a surprise considering Vogel had guided the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th championship just two seasons prior in the Orlando bubble.

There were a number of reasons why the Lakers missed the postseason despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook but it ultimately was Vogel who took the fall.

In addition to the Lakers, the Charlotte Hornets are also searching for a new coach after firing James Borrego. It appears Vogel may have a chance at that job as Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report is reporting that he is among the candidates that have interviewed:

Charlotte is winding down the first round of the Hornets’ head coaching search, according to league sources, having flown to meet several coaches in person as opposed to over Zoom. Frank Vogel, the former Lakers head coach, is among Charlotte’s list of interviewed candidates. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) May 12, 2022

The Lakers have interviewed some of the same candidates as the Hornets with Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham being among them.

Vogel is certainly a qualified enough candidate to get another opportunity as a championship-winning head coach. Reports have indicated that Ham may be the favorite in Charlotte though, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out with the Lakers also interested.

Lakers request permission to interview Charles Lee

Ham is not the only Bucks assistant the Lakers have interest in as they reportedly requested permission to interview Charles Lee on Thursday.

The Lakers are expected to take their time with their search, so the Hornets will likely hire a new coach before them, whether that be Vogel, Ham or someone else.

