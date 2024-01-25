Lakers Rumors: Front Office Hasn’t Spoken To LeBron James About Plans Beyond 2023-24 Season

Although Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James remains one of the best players in the league at age 39, it’s clear that he’s unable to carry the load like he used to in his prime.

James is having a throwback season with the Lakers, though it hasn’t been enough to get them firmly in the postseason picture as they sit below .500. Despite a hot shooting stretch from D’Angelo Russell, who James believes can take the pressure off him and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are struggling to keep pace in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles’ window to compete gets shorter and shorter the older James gets which is why the team has been one of the most active ones at the trade deadline. However, the front office has to balance sacrificing their remaining assets for help now versus the long-term health of the roster.

As far as James’ plans beyond the 2023-24 season, it appears the Lakers brass has yet to talk to the star about them, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

This summer could also call for a bigger pivot if there is a playoff letdown. Would James opt out of his contract for 2024-25 and look elsewhere? If so, would the Lakers need to preserve that extra draft pick to help reinvent everything in a post-James L.A.? Unlike James’ final season in Cleveland in 2017-18, when the Cavaliers made clear that any trade involving their lottery-projected 2018 first-round pick would be contingent on James’ commitment to stay with the franchise, the Lakers have not preemptively spoken to James’ representatives about the star’s future plans, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

As things stand now, James has a player option worth over $51 million for the 2024-25 season. James has been adamant about playing with his son once he enters the league, so he could very well choose to opt out and follow Bronny James wherever he goes.

It’s a precarious position for L.A. to be in, but it looks like there won’t be any sort of resolution on James’ future with the team until after the regular season.

Darvin Ham proud of how Lakers competed against Clippers without LeBron James

James sat out the Lakers’ loss to the L.A. Clippers, though the team put up a valiant effort without him. While it’s always disappointing to lose to a rival like the Clippers, head coach Darvin Ham said he was proud of how the Lakers competed.

