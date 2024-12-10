Lakers Rumors: Front Office & Rich Paul Would Entertain Trading LeBron James If He Asks

One thing that is apparent at this stage of the season is that the Los Angeles Lakers, as currently constructed, are not a championship contender. The greatness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has not been enough and many are waiting for Rob Pelinka and the front office to make a move to bring them closer to that goal.

Of course, there is also another route the Lakers could choose to go down which is more of a rebuild. With LeBron in his 22nd NBA season and still chasing his fifth NBA Championship, it would make sense if he wanted to go elsewhere in order to accomplish that goal in the final stage of his career. The question is whether he would actually ask for a trade and whether the Lakers would actually go through with it.

Apparently, the Lakers would be open to the possibility if he wants. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins appeared on First Take to discuss the chances and said that if LeBron does ask for a trade, the Lakers would entertain it:

“My sources tell me that If LeBron James, at any point, comes out and says that he wants to be traded or he wants to entertain it, they’re going to entertain it. It ain’t no holding him back. Last year, Rich Paul stopped it. Let’s remember now what ended up happening when Golden State called and asked them about LeBron, Rich Paul, his agent, silenced all that. LeBron, if they get in that conversation again, I’m hearing Rich Paul ain’t getting in the middle of it.”

This seems highly unlikely to take place as the Lakers have always been about taking care of their stars. The fact that the Lakers just drafted LeBron’s son Bronny James would also play a factor. LeBron obviously enjoys being around Bronny and sharing the court with him.

It would make sense for the Lakers to potentially entertain that idea as a James trade would bring back some assets that the franchise could use. But a lot would have to happen in order for LeBron to genuinely want to leave the Lakers and play elsewhere. Anything is possible, but the Lakers trading James would almost definitely fall into the far-fetched category.

Lakers coach JJ Redick believes four days off could benefit LeBron James

LeBron James recently missed his first game of the season due to left foot soreness, but even before that the Lakers superstar had been struggling shooting the ball. After the win Sunday night, the Lakers have a few days off before taking the court again and head coach JJ Redick believes this time off could benefit LeBron.

“Yeah, I mean, you don’t want him out of the lineup, that’s for sure,” Redick said. “But it is an opportunity to get four days rest before we practice again. So it could be really good for him.”

