Lakers Rumors: Frontrunners To Sign Christian Koloko

Arguably the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest need all offseason has been frontcourt depth, and so far they have yet to address it.

Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes both picked up their player options to return for the 2024-25 season, but both lack the size and strength to defend the premiere big men in the league.

That puts a lot of pressure on Anthony Davis, who is coming off a career year but has still let it be known to the organization that his preference is to play alongside another center.

It appears the Lakers are potentially adding someone just before the start of training camp as they are the frontrunners to sign Christian Koloko, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

7-footer Christian Koloko is finalizing a return to the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers are frontrunners to sign him among Raptors, Clippers and Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic. Koloko is awaiting clearance to play from NBA’s fitness panel; however, he is eligible to sign now. pic.twitter.com/9kgzrRZ3qX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2024

Sources said the Lakers – in need for frontcourt help – are leaders to sign Koloko, the 22-year-old former Raptors second-round pick. He has been deciding among multiple teams and is now finalizing a commitment on a deal to make his NBA return. https://t.co/QEYw7Oqwvj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2024

Koloko is a former second round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2022 out of Arizona. It makes sense that the Lakers would be the frontrunners to sign him as he attended Sierra Canyon after moving to the United States from Cameroon in 2017.

In 58 career NBA games, Koloko has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old was waived by the Raptors in Jan. 2024 as he was put into NBA’s Fitness-to-Play panel after discovering career-threatening blood clot issues, which meant teams weren’t able to sign him until he is medically cleared to play. It appears that is on the verge of happening though, so the Lakers and other teams will be ready to sign him if he is.

The Lakers currently have a full roster, so they would need to find a way to open one up to sign Koloko to a standard deal. The more likely scenario would be an Exhibit 10 contract or two-way deal so he can prove he is healthy and still able to give quality minutes at the NBA level.

Lakers center Christian Wood out at least eight weeks

Part of the reason the Lakers need help in the frontcourt is because Christian Wood recently underwent left knee surgery and will be out for at least eight weeks and likely more.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!