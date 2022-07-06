Lakers Rumors: Further Talks Over Kyrie Irving Trade Could Take Place During Las Vegas Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers’ rumored interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suggested a long summer could await the Purple and Gold faithful.

Even though the first reports of Irving’s potential move to L.A. came up not long ago, the saga has already taken a few twists. Initially, the media speculated the 30-year-old could take a $30 million pay cut and join the Lakers in free agency.

After Irving opted into the last year of his contract with the Nets, L.A.’s pursuit of the playmaker seemed to be over — only to be back on following Kevin Durant’s reported request to be traded away from Brooklyn.

Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the two teams might take time to hammer out the Irving trade with further talks potentially taking place during the Summer League in Las Vegas:

I think there’s a dance that the Nets and Lakers are going to do over a period of time here. And I do think there was a check-in between the two teams. I think, ultimately, one of the big questions that would have to be answered in a Kyrie Irving-Laker deal — and if Russell Westbrook is involved, and almost certainly would have to be just based on the contract — how many draft picks will the Lakers be willing to give up? They’ve got their 27th pick, they got their 29th pick. I think as that conversation probably picks up again here, whether it’s at Summer League or further in the summer, I think probably the Nets’ insistence that they get, significant draft compensation, especially taking on the money, the additional money, and of course, the value of Kyrie Irving as a talent… But I think both sides know the other may not have anywhere to go in the interim. And so I don’t know if there’s a rush for the two of them to sit down and really get moving but again, I would imagine both Rob Pelinka and Sean Marks will be in Vegas at the Summer League and that’s a conversation they could decide to pick up there again.

Talks over a trade of such magnitude always seemed likely to take time, particularly considering the Nets are trying to get the best deal for Durant at the same time.

However, Irving still has a good chance to land in L.A. this summer considering LeBron James is believed to be among those lobbying to bring his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate in.

Jay Huff entered health and safety protocols ahead of Lakers’ loss to Kings

While the Lakers are trying to complete their 2022-23 roster, they are taking a closer look at the young players they invited for the 2022 Summer League. Jay Huff made a great impression in the first two games, two California Classic wins over the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors.

However, Huff missed Tuesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings having entered the health and safety protocols.

The 7-foot-1 center has so far averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this summer.

