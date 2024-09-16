Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish & Jalen Hood-Schifino Ready For Start Of Training Camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to avoid a repeat of last season when they struggled to make the playoffs due to a number of key role players missing significant time with injuries.

Unfortunately, things aren’t off to a great start and the Lakers haven’t even started training camp yet. It was recently reported that Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot injury is still bothering him and he may not be ready for the start of training camp.

Then, the Lakers announced that Christian Wood underwent a second arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, keeping him out for at least eight weeks.

Those are the Lakers’ only known injuries as this time though as Dave McMenamin of ESPN recently reported that Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Jalen Hood-Schifino, who all were injured to end last season, will be ready for the start of camp:

While Wood underwent surgery last week and Vanderbilt’s foot is still not 100%, sources confirmed to ESPN, Vincent, Reddish and Hood-Schifino will be ready to compete for minutes from the start — giving Redick more options.

After not making any moves this offseason, the Lakers’ roster lacks depth so they cannot afford to lose to many guys at once. Because of that, it is good to see that Vincent, Reddish and Hood-Schifino are healthy and ready to go.

Vincent, in particular, was the Lakers’ big free agent acquisition last summer and was expected to be a key piece for them off the bench. Knee issues cost him a majority of his first season in purple and gold, but it appears those are behind him going into year two.

Hood-Schifino will also be worth monitoring going into training camp as the 2023 first-round draft pick has not looked the part so far in his young career. After missing the end of his rookie season and all of Summer League due to a back injury, it will be interesting to see if his game has progressed at all or if it has remained stagnant with him not being able to be on the court for most of the summer.

Given the injuries to Vanderbilt and Wood, having Reddish healthy could be more important for this team that originally expected. He is one of their best perimeter defenders when healthy but dealt with ankle issues to end last season.

Lakers signing Christian Koloko to two-way contract

One other way the Lakers will help account for their frontcourt injuries is by adding former second-round pick Christian Koloko on a two-way contract. The Lakers will reportedly waive Blake Hinson to make room on the roster for the seven-footer.

