Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent Considering Left Knee Surgery

The Los Angeles Lakers are enduring a rough stretch during the 2023-24 season as they’ve lost five of their last seven games and tumbled down the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers have looked like a completely different team compared to the one that won the NBA In-Season Tournament as they’ve fallen apart on both ends of the floor. Despite a great two-way performance from Anthony Davis so far this season, the supporting cast hasn’t been able to pull their weight and the team is suffering as a result.

Injuries have been a major factor again as players have been in and out of the lineup, a reality that Davis admitted has led to some of the Lakers’ struggles. Head coach Darvin Ham has had to make tweaks to the rotation and lineups multiple times now and it remains to be seen when the team will be fully healthy.

Gabe Vincent recently made his return after missing a good chunk of time with a left knee injury. However, Vincent’s knee experienced swelling and the point guard is reportedly considering undergoing surgery, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is strongly considering surgery on his left knee with a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent rehabbed for almost two months for return, but the swelling is back and procedure is now a real likelihood. pic.twitter.com/pIkbvXnT5G — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2023

While Ham wasn’t willing to reveal that’s where things are at, he has prioritized player healthy and said the team is making sure that Vincent is able to return at full strength, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“You just have to make sure everything is well and good with him and his health first and foremost,” Ham said. “And then you just try to activate Plan B, which is next man up, so to speak. But our No. 1 priority is to just make sure we know what’s going on with him and put him in a position where he can be healthy.”

Knee surgery sounds concerning for Vincent, who would almost certainly will miss two months if he and Los Angeles decides that’s the best path. With the point guard back on the shelf, the Lakers will have to continue relying on D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves to handle the ball though the former’s recent performances don’t leave much optimism.

D’Angelo Russell takes responsibility for poor play for Lakers

Russell looked checked out at times during the Lakers’ losing streak and was demoted to the bench as a result. However, Russell isn’t making any excuses for himself as he took responsibility for recent performance, which did improve against the Thunder.

