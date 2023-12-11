Lakers Rumors: Gabe Vincent ‘Hopeful’ For Dec. 18 Return Vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are as close to being completely healthy this season as they have been all year long. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt has finally returned to the lineup, as has Rui Hachimura, and now the only player the team has been without is point guard Gabe Vincent.

Vincent was one of the team’s big signings this offseason after an outstanding run all the to the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat last season. But Vincent has been dealing with a left knee effusion and hasn’t been on the court for the Lakers since the end of October.

But it looks as if Vincent is extremely close to suiting up for the purple and gold as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Lakers point guard is hopeful for a return on Dec. 18 when they host the New York Knicks:

Guard Gabe Vincent is hopeful for a return as soon as Dec. 18 for the Lakers’ home game against the Knicks, according to league sources. Vincent has been limited to just four games this season because of rehabilitation from left knee effusion. He last played on Oct. 30.

Vincent’s return would give the Lakers exactly what they have been hoping for all season long, a fully healthy team so that they can truly judge where they are at and what they can be. Vincent gives the Lakers a player who can help defend the quicker point guards around the league as well as a player who has proven he can step up and hit big shots in big games on the brightest stages.

It will also force Lakers coach Darvin Ham to truly figure out his rotations with this group. Austin Reaves and Max Christie have settled in as the guards off the bench lately so seeing how Vincent would fit in will be worth watching.

In the end, Vincent brings something to the Lakers that they need and at the very least, everyone will soon get a chance to see the Lakers at full strength.

Darvin Ham says Lakers going day-by-day with Gabe Vincent

It has been some time since Gabe Vincent has been on the court for the Lakers and the team has been taking their time in his recovery to ensure he is at full strength when he returns. Even though a date has been targeted, head coach Darvin Ham recently spoke on there being no set timeline.

“There’s really no timeline, we’re just going day by day with him. He’s stacking days and that’s about where it’s at,” Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said before Saturday’s In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!