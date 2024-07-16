Lakers Rumors: Gary Trent Jr. Free Agency Decision Could Alter Offseason Urgency

At this point in free agency, there aren’t a lot of players remaining who could truly make an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers if signed. But one who could potentially play a big role is former Toronto Raptors wing Gary Trent Jr., who won’t be returning to his previous team.

Trent is exactly the type of two-way wing the Lakers are in dire need of. He is a dynamic scorer and shooter who can create for himself or be a threat as a spot-up option. Additionally, he provides solid defense on the perimeter as well and would be a big addition to the Lakers either as a starter or coming off the bench.

After failing to sign a couple of targets, the Lakers have chosen to be patient in free agency, but Trent is someone who can change that. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Trent’s decision could alter the Lakers’ urgency when it comes to clearing necessary salary cap space and a roster spot:

Gary Trent Jr., who The Athletic previously reported as a name to watch for Los Angeles if it can clear salary and a roster spot, will take his time in free agency, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Trent’s decision could alter the Lakers’ urgency.

As it currently stands, the Lakers have a full roster of 15 guaranteed contracts and are just barely below the second salary cap apron. If they wanted to sign Trent in free agency, the front office would need to make a trade to dump off a couple of players to open up a roster spot as well as the ability to use their taxpayer mid-level exception of a little more than $5 million.

Dealing away any combination of Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish would be enough to get the job done for the Lakers. They would likely have to add some draft compensation in order to get a team with cap space to agree to such a deal, but the Lakers do have some extra second-round picks they could attach.

The Lakers have taken a patient approach in the past and it has paid off before. But someone like Trent, who has averaged more than 14 points on 38.6% shooting from deep for his career, is a player worth moving some things around for and the front office seems to be prepared to do so if he wants to join the Lakers.

Lakers one of several contenders pursuing Gary Trent Jr.

The Lakers aren’t alone in their pursuit of Gary Trent Jr. however as the wing is drawing interest from a number of contenders around the league, and rightfully so.

The Milwaukee Bucks are known to be one of the teams interested in Trent and there are other teams in play as well. Needless to say, there is some competition for one of the best free agents remaining.

