Lakers Rumors: Gary Trent Jr. & Spencer Dinwiddie Are Free Agent Names To Watch

The new NBA league year is underway which means the Los Angeles Lakers were able to officially re-sign free agents LeBron James and Max Christie.

Those are the only moves the Lakers have made so far as it has been a quiet free agency period. They currently have a full roster so would need to make trades to clear space if they want to sign anyone.

Additionally, they are right at the second apron on the salary cap in the new CBA. In fact, James had to take a little less than his max on his new deal to avoid the Lakers going over, which would have put significant restrictions on the franchise when trying to make moves.

But now that they are below that second apron, if the Lakers were to make one or multiple trades to clear roster spots and some salary space, they would have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.2 million. Considering how close they are to that apron though, reportedly around $1.5 million below it, they would have to make a deal that gets them low enough that they can add $5.2 million in salary without going over.

There are some interesting free agents left on the market if they are able to do that and two that the Lakers have interest in are Gary Trent Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie, via Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Gary Trent Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie are two names to watch for if the Lakers clear enough space to use their taxpayer midlevel exception, according to league sources.

Trent is a player the Lakers have been linked to for years now as he would provide the 3-and-D ability that their backcourt has been lacking. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range on 6.4 attempts with the Toronto Raptors.

He was thought to have a market that would demand a contract more than the taxpayer mid-level exception, but at this stage of the offseason with many teams lacking cap space, he may have to settle for a smaller deal.

The same could be said for Dinwiddie, who is obviously a familiar face after finishing last season with the Lakers.

As things currently stand, the Lakers have a crowded backcourt so Trent and Dinwiddie wouldn’t have much of a pathway to significant playing time. If L.A. is able to trade D’Angelo Russell or another guard though then it opens up the possibility of adding another like Trent or Dinwiddie.

LeBron James not focused on Lakers’ lack of activity

LeBron James has not involved himself in the Lakers’ business this offseason outside of taking the slight pay cut to help keep them under the second apron. When asked about the team’s lack of activity, James again said his focus is elsewhere.

“As it stands for me right now personally, my only mindset is to come back and be ready to go to work every single day no matter who’s there. That’s just me, I’ve always been that. That’s not that far away obviously, but when it gets to that point, my jersey goes on, my shorts go on the same way and my work ethic never changes so I look forward to that when it happens.”

