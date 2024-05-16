Lakers Rumors: ‘Growing Sentiment’ Donovan Mitchell Will Sign Extension With Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some moves this offseason that will help vault them back into championship contention. One potential deal that has been thrown around is the team adding Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

It has long been rumored that Mitchell doesn’t want to remain in Cleveland long-term and with the guard having the ability to opt-out of his contract after next season, many feel the Cavaliers could look to trade him this summer. And if that is the case, the Lakers are a team expected to be at the forefront of discussions.

But that may not be the case after all as, according to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, there is a growing belief that Mitchell will indeed sign a contract extension to remain with the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future:

The Mitchell situation will be resolved this summer, and there is a growing sentiment around the league that the Cavaliers will be able to position themselves to receive his commitment for a lucrative contract extension that would keep him in Cleveland past his 30th birthday. Teammates have described Mitchell this season as singularly focused on winning and wanting Cleveland to aim much higher than a first-round series victory for its measure of success.

Mitchell had to sit out the Cavaliers’ final two playoff games due to a calf strain, having to watch from the sidelines as Cleveland was eliminated by the Boston Celtics. This led some to believe that Mitchell may have played his final game in a Cavaliers uniform.

Of course, just because someone signs a contract extension it doesn’t mean that there is no chance that player will be traded as it has happened multiple times over the past few seasons. And a player like Mitchell is someone the Lakers, or any team in the league, would love to have on their roster.

The offseason is only just beginning and things have yet to kick into high gear, but a big name who could potentially be moved may not be available after all, meaning the Lakers would have to pivot elsewhere to make a big trade.

Lakers, Nets ready to make offer for Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell

Things are far from concrete regarding the Donovan Mitchell situation with the Cavaliers and there remains a chance that the two sides will part ways this summer. And if the decision is made to move on, the Lakers will be ready to make an offer.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently spoke on this, noting that there are a number of teams ready to make an offer to the Cavaliers should Mitchell request a trade, specifically naming the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets as teams who would have serious interest.

