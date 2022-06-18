Lakers Rumors: Hawks’ Assistant Chris Jent Among Candidates For Darvin Ham’s Coaching Staff
(Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

Up next

Author

Darvin Ham’s coaching staff will seemingly include assistants who have some familiarity with the franchise, players, or the Los Angeles Lakers head coach himself.

Phil Handy and Quinton Crawford had reportedly agreed to remain with the Lakers having served as the team’s assistants for the last three years — but latest reports claim the latter might still leave L.A. and join the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff.

The Lakers are also understood to be looking to replace David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III.

Ham has confirmed that Purple and Gold are considering former teammate and fellow 2004 NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, Rasheed Wallace, for the position. And according to L.A. Times reporter Brad Turner, the Lakers have also shown interest in Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent, who over a decade ago worked with LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jent became James’ personal shooting coach in Cleveland. Before the now-four-time NBA champion left the Cavaliers, his field goal percentage improved from around 47% to over 50% —and his 3-point efficiency rose by a couple of percentage points.

Previous reports claim Ham wanted an assistant with previous head coaching experience to join his staff. But the only candidate who ticks that box and has been linked with the Lakers is Terry Stotts — who reportedly told L.A. he wasn’t interested in a lead assistant’s position.

Rob Pelinka believes Darvin Ham will bring toughness to Lakers

The committee tasked with finding a new head coach unanimously chose Ham to take over at the Lakers. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said the 48-year-old made a strong impression on L.A.’s leadership with the emphasis on sacrifice and toughness in his coaching style.

“The things that stood out to Darvin in the interview process was the two words he’s been using,” Pelinka said. “One is sacrifice, he was a player in the league that made every sacrifice to be great. He wasn’t a superstar, he knew what it took to fill in the gaps, to do the little things that it takes teams to be great, like the championship team he was on.”

“And then toughness. I think one of the things we lacked as a team last year was an identity of toughness and I think we’re excited to see how Coach with his leadership style will bring those attributes to our team next year. And as he said, there’s gonna be expectations, especially on the defensive end that those words carry forward. Words like toughness and sacrifice and accountability and that’s what Coach Ham’s leadership stands for and represents.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers News: Kent Bazemore Discusses Importance Of His Corner 3-Point Shooting

What looked like an easy night of basketball turned into an absolute embarrassment as the Los Angeles Lakers inexplicably…
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma, Lakers

Lakers News: L.A. Signs Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves To Two-Way Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers went right to work following the conclusion of the 2021 NBA Draft in scooping up some of the best undrafted players available…
Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers

Lakers Represented By 18 Players On NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

The Los Angeles Lakers have been represented by 18 of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, according to the list released…

Lakers Podcast: Bradley Beal Rumors, Roster Additions Prior To Season Restarting

The Los Angeles Lakers, along with the rest of the NBA, are getting ready to return to the floor at the end of July…