Lakers Rumors: Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder Lobbying To Keep Dejounte Murray

With just over a week to go until the annual NBA trade deadline, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray feels like the biggest name to potentially be moved.

For weeks, Murray has been brought up in numerous trade rumors, mostly related to the Los Angeles Lakers though other teams have been linked to the All-Star guard. Murray was brought in to solidify the Hawks’ backcourt with Trae Young, but with the team sporting a 20-27 record, it’s clear that the partnership isn’t working.

Atlanta paid a haul in draft assets to land Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, and is reportedly seeking a similar return. However, that sort of package has yet to materialize and as a result the front office might have to settle for a lesser deal if they want to move off of him.

While it would be in the organization’s best interest to see what they can get for Murray, head coach Quin Snyder is apparently trying to keep him past the deadline, via NBA insider Marc Stein:

“Another interesting wrinkle to emerge on the Murray front: League sources say Coach Quin Snyder has lobbied the Hawks to keep him,” Stein wrote.

Snyder wanting to keep Murray is hardly surprising as head coaches would prefer to try and win games and dealing away the talented guard would likely ensure a losing regular season. Although Murray and Young haven’t panned out the way the team hoped for, it does feel like they would be cutting bait early.

Helping Snyder’s cause is the fact that the Lakers might not be as interested in trading for Murray anymore because of the hot streak D’Angelo Russell has been on. Russell was rumored to be the main salary going out in a Murray deal, but his play as of late is reportedly giving Los Angeles’ front office some pause, while the Hawks reportedly do not want him either.

If L.A. is indeed out on Murray, then the Hawks may have to wait until the offseason or next year’s deadline to trade Murray. It looks like Snyder will have his way, but things change quickly at this time of year.

Bruce Brown and Dejounte Murray at forefront of Lakers trade conversations

The Lakers may still get involved in the Murray sweepstakes, but they have several other options they could chase after. One intriguing name to look out for is Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown, who was sent over in the Pascal Siakam blockbuster.

Los Angeles chased hard after Brown in free agency and the swingman is apparently at the forefront of their trade conversations.

