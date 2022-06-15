Lakers Rumors: Hawks & Pistons Among Teams That Would Consider Trading Second-Round Picks In 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have just over a week to acquire a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place at Barclays Center in New York City on June 23.

L.A. hosted another group of young prospects for pre-draft workouts on Tuesday, headlined by Colorado’s Jabari Walker. Although, the Lakers still don’t own a single 2022 draft pick, vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka has confirmed the Purple and Gold want to buy their way into the second round, emphasizing new head coach Darvin Ham’s “passion for developing players.”

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, L.A. could try to make a deal with the Atlanta Hawks or Detroit Pistons, as both teams are reportedly open to trading their second-rounders:

The Lakers are widely known to be pursuing a second-round draft selection. The Hawks (No. 44) and Detroit Pistons (No. 46) have picks in the 40s that are considered available, sources said.

Even if the Lakers fail to appear on the clock during this year’s draft, they might still end up uncovering another gem among the undrafted free agents.

L.A. is expected to be a top landing spot for those who won’t get to hear their names called on draft night, particularly after Austin Reaves’ success last year.

Reaves enjoyed proving doubters wrong in rookie season with Lakers

After going undrafted last July, Reaves joined the Lakers for training camp and played for them in the Summer League. And he quickly secured a spot on L.A.’s roster, having his contract upgraded to a standard NBA deal before the end of the offseason.

The guard has explained proving his doubters wrong kept him motivated to put in the hard work and find his place in the NBA. “I looked [my agent] in his eyes,” Reaves said.

“And I was like, ‘To tell everybody to f— off.’ My whole life, I’ve been too skinny. Not athletic enough. At one point I wasn’t skilled enough. Everybody found excuses for me not to. … It was always, ‘We’re gonna find something about him that he can’t do good enough to make it.’

Reaves added it felt good to eventually tell everyone to “f— off” after he became an important rotation player on the Lakers.

