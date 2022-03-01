Lakers Rumors: HBO Discussing Second Season Of ‘Winning Time’ Focusing On Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal Era

The story of the Los Angeles Lakers’ iconic ‘Showtime’ era will soon be told in a 10-episode TV series, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty,” the show will premiere on HBO Max on March 6. The first season will start with Dr. Jerry Buss’ takeover of the Lakers and his ensuing efforts to build the team around Magic Johnson, the 1979 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick.

However, producer Adam McKay and his crew are believed to be already planning for the follow-up season. Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose writes “Winning Time” could take a deep dive into the early 2000s Lakers, led to a three-peat by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal:

In the meantime, the writers are back in the room plotting out season two, which hasn’t been given a formal green light, but one seems likely to come soon. What initially was envisioned to conclude with Magic’s HIV announcement in 1991 now seems open-ended. “If the stories are there and the different eras are there, why not keep exploring it?” says Bloys, whose network has quietly optioned Pearlman’s follow-up, which takes readers through the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal era of the Lakers.

The second season could take inspiration from Pearlman’s recent release, “Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty.” Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will soon release a four-part documentary about Johnson’s life. That docuseries will premiere on April 22 and will reportedly show exclusive footage and interviews with the Lakers’ legend.

James Worthy reflects on creation of ‘Showtime’ Lakers

Lakers legend James Worthy recently said Dr. Buss created something the NBA had never seen before during the Showtime era. Worthy thinks the Purple and Gold embraced a unique style with a fast-paced play that contradicted fundamental basketball, based on patience in half-court.

Worthy added the Lakers became a brand in itself after the Buss takeover, borrowing from Hollywood’s glamor by adding cheerleader performances to games and bringing fans closer to the court by introducing floor seats.

