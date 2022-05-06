Lakers Rumors: Head Coach Target Darvin Ham Considered Frontrunner For Hornets Job

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be patient and take their time in their head coaching search this offseason. Even still, some names are already emerging and the first name the team was granted permission to interview was Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham.

A long-time assistant in the NBA, Ham has been viewed as a future head coach for some time now and it looks as if this could finally be his time to land his first job. But someone like Ham will get attention from other teams as well and the Charlotte Hornets are eyeing the Lakers target too.

Shams Charania of The Athletic made an appearance on The Rally and revealed that Ham is one of two frontrunners for the Hornets head coaching position along with former Lakers head coach Mike D’Antoni:

“I’m told two frontrunners for the Hornets head coaching position are Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and two-time head coach of the year Mike D’Antoni. D’Antoni has already interviewed for the position I’m told, and Darvin Ham will conduct his in-person interview with the Hornets later this week. So this is a process that will be a little bit slower. Just like the Lakers they’ll be deliberate, they’ll make sure that they get this decision right. But it’s obvious that they’re prioritizing bringing in someone that can provide some more authority on defense, some more discipline on defense and also some overall structure on both ends of the floor for a young team building, obviously, around LaMelo Ball.”

As Charania noted, the Hornets, like the Lakers, are expected to take their time with their head coaching search. But what is clear is that Ham has many interested suitors so if the Lakers take too long, they could miss out on someone they view as the right person for the job, if they believe Ham is that person of course.

In addition to Ham, the Lakers have also requested permission to interview Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, but there will surely be other names that pop up for the Lakers as time goes on as well.

Shaquille O’Neal endorses Mark Jackson for Lakers coaching job

Another name mentioned as a possibility for the Lakers job is former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN commentator Mark Jackson. Jackson was responsible for laying the foundation for the Warriors dynasty led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal believes he would be perfect to turn around the Lakers.

O’Neal noted Jackson’s work with the Warriors and noted that he believes Jackson could do the same with this Lakers team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Jackson is also a finalist for the Sacramento Kings head coach position, however, so O’Neal’s desire might not be possible regardless.

