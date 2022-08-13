Lakers Rumors: Heat Planning To Retire LeBron James’ No. 6 Jersey After His Retirement

With the news of the NBA announcing it will retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 across the league, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is among multiple players that will be “grandfathered” in. He’s worn the number for two different franchises and will finish his career with it unless he voluntarily decides to change.

James switched from No. 23 to No. 6 last season, returning to the number he donned with the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014. He experienced some of his best moments in the NBA while wearing No. 6.

It was anticipated James would make the change prior to the 2020-21 season, but Nike denied the request. He had reportedly requested the change before the deadline to do so, resulting in a fine if he wanted to force the change. All was finalized the last offseason when James officially became the Lakers’ new No. 6.

James will be the last to wear the number in Purple and Gold, as well as the last to ever wear it as a Miami Heat, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel:

Having already retired the No. 3 of Dwyane Wade and the No. 1 of Chris Bosh, the Heat have not issued the No. 6 of fellow Big Three partner LeBron James since he left the team during the 2014 offseason, following four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and two championships. James’ Heat jersey retirement is anticipated upon his NBA retirement.

It’s a no-brainer for James to have his jersey retired in South Beach.

In four seasons with Miami, LeBron averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He led the Heat to consecutive championships and four straight appearances in the NBA Finals. His two MVPs also put him tied for third-most in NBA history.

While he will finish his career as the last Laker to wear No. 6, James could see the number retired twice by two franchises — the Heat and possibly the Lakers.

LeBron ‘emotional’ watching his sons play together for the first time

Being a parent is among LeBron’s most important tasks and he’s never shied away from expressing his love for his children. His desire to play in the NBA with his oldest son Bronny is no secret. LeBron even spent time working with both of his sons at the Lakers facility — an amazing moment for a parent.

But, it might come second place to watching his two sons star together in games for the first time. LeBron became emotional witnessing Bronny and Bryce playing together in a game earlier this week.

