Lakers Rumors: Heat Were Outbid For Gabe Vincent In Free Agency
Through the first few days of free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have managed to do the things they set out to do: retain their core players and sign players who fit the tough and defense-first identity of the team.

Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell are back in the fold after reportedly re-signing with the Lakers, but one of their bigger splashes was luring Gabe Vincent away from the Miami Heat. Los Angeles has reportedly signed Vincent to a three-year, $33 million contract, a great value for the guard who had an impressive playoff run with Miami.

The Heat had different role players step up during the postseason, but Vincent was arguably their third-best player throughout. His two-way play was highlighted by some clutch shot making, an excellent sign for the Lakers who need players that aren’t afraid of the moment.

It was surprising to see the Heat allow Vincent to walk, though they reportedly were not willing to move off a certain number according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

Aside from the money, the Lakers solidified their case to Vincent with their vision for how he fits on the roster:

Although Los Angeles re-signed Russell on a two-year deal, there’s no guarantees that he’ll be the team’s starting point guard given his struggles against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. It’s entirely possible that Vincent earns that starting spot if he has a strong training camp and preseason.

Signing Vincent away from a title contender like the Heat is a massive win for the Lakers and it’ll be exciting to see what Vincent can do in the purple and gold.

Heat favorites to trade for Damian Lillard

Although Miami would’ve loved to have Vincent back in South Beach, the franchise has already moved on to star-hunting as they are the presumable favorites to trade for Damian Lillard after the Portland Trail Blazers star finally requested a trade.

