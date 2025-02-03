Lakers Rumors: Hopeful LeBron James Can Provide Example For Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have completely shifted their plans for this season and the future by acquiring superstar Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. By swapping Doncic and Anthony Davis, the Lakers get a younger megastar and begin a brand new era of L.A. basketball around for years to come.

While bolstering the future of the franchise, this trade may have cost them their ability to be truly competitive in 2025. The team does not currently have a starting-caliber center and is going to be rough defensively without some additional moves before the trade deadline. This leaves the other Lakers superstar, LeBron James, in an interesting spot.

The gut reaction from the trade was that LeBron may ask out of L.A., with the team dealing James’ friend and the player he specifically wanted to team up with. But those rumors have since quelled and it seems James is going to stay put with the Lakers for the time being.

With that, the Lakers have something very specific in mind for LeBron and Luka’s relationship this season, even if winning a championship might be a bit out of the realm of reality, according to Dan Woike of The L.A. Times:

According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking not authorized to speak publicly, the team has little to no fear that James will want to leave via a trade this season. He can opt out of his contract that’s set to pay him more than $52 million next summer and become an unrestricted free agent, but that’s not an immediate concern for the Lakers. The Lakers are hopeful that James can not only pair with Doncic in the short term, but can also provide an example to the young star when it comes to the type of physical commitment it takes to sustain availability and greatness.

LeBron has long been a massive supporter of Luka, calling him one of his favorite players in the league. Perhaps the opportunity to play alongside him and help him become the best version of himself is intriguing for James, and if L.A. is unable to compete for a championship this season, he can re-evaluate his options in the summer.

LeBron James & JJ Redick discuss Luka Doncic

Despite this being a deal that general manager Rob Pelinka would make every single time, the Lakers are presented with the challenge of overhauling their roster late into the season. On the positive side, L.A. has a few days to try and make more noise.

Granted it is not a lot of time, but the Lakers need to still try and contend this season. Oddly enough, head coach JJ Redick and LeBron discussed the best way to guard Doncic, thankfully, they do not have to worry about that problem anymore.

