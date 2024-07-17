Lakers Rumors: Hornets Assistant Bob Beyer To Join JJ Redick’s Staff

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick remains hard at work filling out the remainder of his coaching staff for his first season in L.A. Among those rumored to already be added includes Scott Brooks, Nate McMillan, Greg St. Jean and G League coach of the year Lindsey Harding. Now, Charlotte Hornets assistant Bob Beyer can reportedly be added to the list.

Beyer, 62, is a career assistant that has been with many NBA teams over the course of his career. He made the move from college to the NBA in the early 2000s but has over 40 years of total coaching experience. He got his start as an assistant on his own college team at Alfred University after suffering an injury when he was 22.

Fast forward to 2024 and he is reportedly poised to join Redick and company on the Lakers bench this season, according to Jovan Buha, Jason Jones and Tess DeMeyer of The Athletic:

Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Bob Beyer is another coach who is expected to be added to Redick’s staff, according to league sources. He’s been in attendance for multiple Lakers summer league games and has sat alongside the coaching staff, including Redick, Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks.

After about 20 years at the collegiate level — including a three-year head coaching stint — Beyer joined the Toronto Raptors as an assistant for the 2003-04 season. Since then, Beyer has spent time with the Raptors, Orlando Magic — during Dwight Howard’s tenure and their 2009 NBA Finals run — Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and finally the Hornets.

That type of resume should show that Beyer is a professional capable of succeeding in any situation. He has been on many great coaching staffs over the years and figures to make a great veteran addition for the Lakers alongside some other big names.

Lindsey Harding joining JJ Redick’s staff

Being a first-time head coach, JJ Redick wanted to surround himself with a lot of experience and was able to do so with the additions of two former head coaches in Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks.

Redick still has work to do to fill out the rest of his Lakers staff, but it appears he has found another assistant in Lindsey Harding of the Sacramento Kings, who was the winner of the G League coach of the year award. She is a Redick favorite and should be a fantastic addition to the staff.

