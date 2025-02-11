Lakers Rumors: Hornets Trying To Dispute Failed Mark Williams Physical

The last week-and-a-half has been a whirlwind for the Los Angeles Lakers as they made arguably the biggest trade in NBA history, acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

Considering they traded Anthony Davis in that deal, they had a need at center and addressed it with another trade, bringing in the young and talented Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 unprotected first rounders.

However, due to concerns with Williams’ physical, the trade wound up being rescinded. Williams was sent back to Charlotte while Knecht, Reddish and the assets went back to L.A. Knecht was with the Lakers for their game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night although did not suit up.

While that news coming out was unfortunate as the trade deadline has passed and the Lakers are without a true starting center, whatever they found in Williams’ physical was obviously not worth the risk.

It appears this sage is not yet over though as the Hornets are now trying to dispute the failed physical, per Shams Charania of ESPN:

The Charlotte Hornets have been in contact with the NBA as they explore options to dispute the Los Angeles Lakers' failed physical assessment of Mark Williams, sources tell ESPN. The Williams/Dalton Knecht trade was nixed Saturday, and now Hornets weigh avenues to challenge. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2025

The timing of this is interesting considering the Hornets already put out a statement welcoming Williams back to Charlotte:

It remains to be seen what the NBA will rule here, and in theory it’s possible that Williams is sent back to the Lakers. This entire situation has been awkward for everyone involved though, so hopefully everything gets sorted out swiftly and the focus for both teams can get back to basketball.

Without Williams, the Lakers have Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III as their only healthy centers.

Lakers feel they ‘dodged a bullet’ with failed Mark Williams physical

If it’s up to the Lakers, the trade will stay rescinded as recent reports indicate they feel like they ‘dodged a bullet’ after giving Mark Williams a physical and finding multiple issues.

The big man is only 23 and has already dealt with back, knee and ankle injuries in his young career, although he has not yet had any surgeries. Reports indicate the Lakers were not concerned about Williams’ back, so they must have found another issue.

