Lakers Rumors: Initial Diagnosis On LeBron James Groin Injury

LeBron James continues to prove any doubters wrong as he’s putting up elite numbers in Year 22. James has been nothing short of fantastic the past couple of months as he’s helped put the Los Angeles Lakers squarely in the contender conversation.

Unfortunately, James’ torrid stretch of play came to an abrupt halt after he was forced to leave the Lakers’ primetime matchup against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury.

The injury was immediately concerning because of James’ history, but it appears he avoided disaster as the early expectation is he’ll miss one to two weeks, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

“Sources tell ESPN LeBron James is expected to miss at least one to two weeks with this strained groin. And typically with these soft tissue injuries at least a weeks long of absences and it could be a potentially extended period of time here for LeBron James when he has an evaluation here over the next 24 hours. “But unlike in 2018 when LeBron James had that groin tear, I’m told he did not hear a pop last night in Boston. And unlike the last two years when the Lakers were competing for a Play-In Tournament slot, this time around they are in the third seed in the Western Conference. They do have a level of cushion, an ability here to have caution with LeBron James to be right for the stretch run and the playoffs. As of right now, we do have to keep in mind that he needs to play at least seven more games to be eligible for an All-NBA team,” Charania reported.

While a couple of weeks seems like the best-case scenario for James, these kinds of injuries are susceptible to happening again without proper rest and recovery. Given how careful the Lakers have been with LeBron over the years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them hold him out even longer.

Los Angeles has done well to give themselves some breathing room in the standings, and seeding shouldn’t matter too much so long as they avoid the Play-In Tournament. However, the rest of the roster now needs to step up if it hopes to keep their standing relatively intact.

LeBron James stresses importance of every player on roster for Lakers’ success

LeBron James has been driving the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent success, but it isn’t just him contributing. In fact, James made sure to stress the importance of every player on the roster.

