Lakers Rumors: Interest In Coaching Candidates With Ties To LeBron James, Including Mavericks’ Jason Kidd

After parting ways with Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on another coaching search, their third since 2019 when Rob Pelinka took over the front office.

Some potential replacements have already emerged with the Lakers being linked to Tyronn Lue, Mike Budenholzer, JJ Redick, Kenny Atkinson and Charles Lee, among others. They will likely interview a number of candidates and take their time before making a hire.

If the Lakers want to get back into championship contention then they have to get this hire right, especially with LeBron James’ future in the organization currently up in the air.

The Lakers will likely consult with James on this coaching search, as they have in the past. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the candidates he has heard all have links to James with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd also being added to the mix:

“The guys that they’re thinking about and pondering have ties to LeBron James. Three of the names I’ve been told in the last six or seven hours: Tyronn Lue of the Clippers, Jason Kidd of the Mavericks and JJ Redick of ESPN and the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast.”

Kidd and the Lakers have a good relationship as he was a part of Frank Vogel’s staff when they won the championship in 2020 and then again the following season before he landed the Mavericks head coaching gig.

Considering he is still with the Mavericks and they are getting ready for their second round postseason series, it is hard to imagine Kidd leaving that situation for the Lakers. He gets to coach Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, who is just entering the prime of his career and will be in the mix for championships every year moving forward.

It is known how close Kidd and James are dating back to the 2008 Olympics when they represented Team USA. With Kidd being under contract in Dallas though it would take a trade for the Lakers to get him, meaning they may have to go with another candidate that LeBron approves of.

Tyronn Lue addresses Lakers rumors

One of James’ other preferred candidates seems to be Lue, who he won a championship with in 2016 on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lue is in a similar situation to Kidd though where he is still under contract with the L.A. Clippers. After they were eliminated by Kidd’s Mavericks, Lue addressed the Lakers rumors, saying that it’s nice to be wanted but he is focused on staying with the Clippers.

If both Kidd and Lue are not obtainable, then perhaps Redick would be James’ choice.

