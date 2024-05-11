Lakers Rumors: Interest In Retaining Restricted Free Agent Max Christie

After an extremely impressive showing in Summer League last year, there was some hope that second-year 3-and-D wing Max Christie could potentially carve out a role for himself in the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation. The talent was obvious and the Michigan State product had clearly been making some strides in his game.

However, Christie, like many others on the roster, saw his minutes fluctuate throughout the year. At points, he showed signs of being able to contribute for the Lakers and even started a handful of games, but there was no consistency in his role.

Christie is now set to hit restricted free agency for the first time in his career, but it seems unlikely he will head elsewhere. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers still see potential in Christie and want to re-sign him and are likely to do so this offseason:

“Yes, it is likely that the Lakers keep Max Christie partly because that’s just how restricted free agency works where the incumbent team has the advantage and it is rare that rival teams will come in and offer a player a legitimate contract, for fear of tying up their money and for fear that it’s just gonna be matched and you wasted that time when you could’ve been pursuing other free agents. Max, I think he’ll have some interest from smart teams. If I was a smart, rival front office I’d be trying to get Max as a cheap 3-and-D wing. But from what I’ve been told, the Lakers have interest in him, they want to retain him and they still see the potential in him. I think that was part of the disconnect between the front office and coaching staff in terms of Max Christies role and him being underutilized, so for my understanding the Lakers are going to try to retain him. “As for what that deal would look like based on the Lakers track record, it would probably be a three-year deal, maybe four given his youth. But at least three, I would probably lean three. And then something in like the $15-20 million range, so something like $5-7 million annually. I could see $6-8 [million] and that would be something like three years, $18 million upwards of three years, $24 million. Really depends on if he can get a potential suitor to drive up the price a little bit and say, ‘Hey this team is interested and offering me three years, $21 [million], can you match it or surpass it?’ And it’s on the Lakers to avoid the restricted free agency dance and do solid by him and just sign him to that contract or something even more. So I think Max will be back next year barring a team swooping in and offering him something that makes the Lakers jaw drop to the floor. I don’t see that happening. Again, I think there will be some interest, but I think the Lakers will be able to keep him at somewhere in like the $5-8 million range annually. But I think Max will have some leverage as a 21 year old 3-and-D wing hitting the free agent market, even if it is as a restricted free agent.”

Keeping around Christie is certainly a move the Lakers should be doing and as Buha pointed out, restricted free agency makes it even more likely he will remain in purple and gold next season. Someone who can contribute while on a relatively cheap contract is necessary, especially with the Lakers having so much money tied into their stars.

There are other more high profile players who will hit free agency for the Lakers this summer and some may or may not be back. But Christie is one of the few young players with potential the team has on the roster, so bringing him back should be a foregone conclusion.

Lakers expected to be aggressive exploring draft day trades with 17th pick

The Lakers will be using every avenue possible to improve the roster and Rob Pelinka and the front office have some assets at their disposal this offseason, including three first-round picks they can trade and they intend to explore all of them.

The front office is expected to be aggressive in exploring trades on draft day involving the 17th overall pick and could package that with other picks and players to make some deals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!