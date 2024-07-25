Lakers Rumors: Interest In Trading For Nets’ Cameron Johnson

So far, the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make any significant roster additions this summer, and at this stage of the summer, there are very few free agency options left who could make an impact on the team. The trade market is still there, however, and one name who would undoubtedly improve the team is Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson.

Johnson is an ideal 3-and-D wing who is one of the better shooters in the league today while also being more than capable on the defensive end. The Nets are seemingly going into rebuilding mode after dealing away Mikal Bridges, which leads many to believe that Johnson could also be on the trade block.

If that is the case there will be many teams interested in trading for the sharpshooter, and according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Lakers are one of them:

While the Kings, Magic and Lakers are interested, one recent report claimed the Spurs, Raptors or Warriors could be a “dark horse.”

The interest makes all the sense in the world for the Lakers as Johnson would be a perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis with his ability to stretch the floor and take on a big defensive assignment. The question is whether the Lakers could put together a package better than their competitors.

Johnson is in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million deal and is owed $23.6 million this season. A combination of either D’Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura, along with Jalen Hood-Schifino, would be enough salary-wise, and the Lakers would surely throw in some draft compensation as well. Whether that would be enough is unclear, however.

Regardless, trading for a player like Johnson would be a big move for a Lakers team that has been largely inactive this offseason. Last season with the Nets, Johnson averaged 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

Jonas Valanciunas winding up on Lakers can’t be ruled out

One of the players the Lakers were looking hard at in free agency was big man Jonas Valanciunas. The team has been open about their desire to add a physical center to the roster and Valanciunas fit that role perfectly. However, he would choose to sign with the Washington Wizards.

But one NBA insider isn’t closing the door on Valanciunas winding up in purple and gold. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said he “wouldn’t rule out” the possibility of the center joining the Lakers at some point, which would obviously have to be via trade. However due to just signing a new contract, Valanciunas can’t be traded until December 15.