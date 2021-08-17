Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison & Mike James Have Worked Out With Organization

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason remodeling their roster after the blockbuster acquisition of Russell Westbrook.

With the addition of Westbrook, another ball-handling playmaker, Rob Pelinka then put an emphasis on adding shooting to put around him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

L.A. wound up bringing in a number of veterans, including some familiar faces like Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore to round out the roster.

As things currently stand though, the Lakers still have three available roster spots to give out and Pelinka is being very diligent in doing so.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo, the Lakers recently worked out a trio of veteran players in Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James:

The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports. A signing is not imminent, sources said. The Lakers could also elect to bring players into training camp to fight for the last few roster spots.

These three players all play point guard, so it comes as no surprise that is what the Lakers are reportedly targeting with one of their final roster spots.

A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing.

The Lakers have already been linked to Thomas, who is doing everything he can to get back into the NBA. His health has been a concern in recent years though, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lakers target a more durable play given the health question marks already surrounding their roster.

Collison is the best player of the bunch but has been retired for two seasons now. He flirted with the idea of coming out of retirement and playing for the Lakers in 2020 but ultimately decided against it.

James has played the most basketball of the bunch recently as the 30-year-old spent the latter part of the 2020-21 season with the Brooklyn Nets after getting his release from CSKA Moscow. He has also had stints with the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

Some Lakers’ games in 2021-22 season revealed

While the full NBA schedule won’t be released until later in the week, the Lakers already know that they will be taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night, the Suns in their second game and the Nets on Christmas Day as the league decided to announce some national TV games early.

