Lakers Rumors: Jalen Bridges & Other Pre-Draft Workouts

The 2024 NBA Draft is coming up quickly, which means the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams are doing their diligence on potential prospects to add to the organization.

The draft is switching from one to two days this year with the first round taking place on Wednesday evening and the second round on Thursday afternoon.

L.A. is currently armed with two picks, one in each round. They own the 17th overall pick in the first round and 55th overall in the second round. With that being the case, they have likely worked out prospects all across the map as far as draft projections go.

The name they have been linked to the most, of course, is Bronny James, the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Bronny likely won’t be going in the first round which means he is a prime target for the Lakers’ second round pick. They could also buy or trade for another second round pick as well if they don’t think Bronny will make it to 55.

Regardless, the Lakers will have the ability to add a number of players to the organization both through the draft and as undrafted free agents. They will need to put together a Summer League roster and have had success with some undrafted players in the past with Austin Reaves being the standout.

So about a week before the draft, the Lakers worked out some projected second round and undrafted prospects, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Inside of a week to go before the draft, the Lakers hosted a workout Thursday with a group of players projected in the late second round/undrafted free agent range, a source told ESPN: Quinn Slazinksi, Jalen Bridges, RaeQuan Battle, Quincy Olivari, Xavier Johnson, Lance Jones — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 21, 2024

Jalen Bridges is the standout of this group after playing two seasons at West Virginia and two at Baylor. The 6’7″ wing is the 3-and-D type of player that the Lakers organization has desired to add for years now, coming off a season that he shot 41.2% from deep on 5.1 attempts.

Quinn Slazinksi, RaeQuan Battle, Quincy Olivari, Xavier Johnson and Lance Jones could all also be names to watch for at the end of the draft or shortly after when teams start signing free agents.

One of the undrafted free agents the Lakers signed to a two-way contract last season was Colin Castleton. He is coming off a solid season in the G League and expressed a desire to remain with the Lakers and play in Summer League, so he will likely be one of the leaders of that team.

