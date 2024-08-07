Lakers Rumors: Jalen Hood-Schifino Expected To Be Healthy By Start Of Regular Season

With the Los Angeles Lakers not adding any new players through free agency or trade this offseason, the team will be reliant on internal improvement from some of its young players. One who hasn’t been discussed much on this front, however, is the team’s 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

The Lakers have caught a lot of flack for that pick as numerous players who produced immediately as rookies were taken after Hood-Schifino at 17th overall. To make matters worse, he didn’t play in Summer League as he is still recovering from back surgery that ended his rookie year.

But barring any setbacks, it seems as if he will be good to go start the 2024 season. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers expect Hood-Schifino to be back and healthy by the start of the upcoming season:

Jalen Hood-Schifino was arguably the most disappointing first-round pick last season. Furthermore, he missed summer league while recovering from his season-ending back procedure. He’s expected to be back by the beginning of the season, but it was a valuable missed opportunity for reps and improvement.

Hopefully, Hood-Schifino will be ready in time for training camp as that will be crucial for his development and give the Lakers a good idea of where he stands. And despite not doing much for the Lakers’ main roster last year, the 21-year old still possesses a ton of potential.

Hood-Schifino was quietly showing that potential down in the G League before his back injury. In 15 contests with the South Bay Lakers, he averaged 22 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and a very impressive 43.2% from 3-point range.

The Lakers selected Hood-Schifino knowing he was a project that would need some development, but you can never account for injuries and back issues are always very tricky. But if he can overcome that and get back on the court, he can begin fulfilling that potential that the Lakers see in him.

Max Christie aligned with Lakers coach JJ Redick on role this season

Another young player with great potential to take a leap this season is Max Christie. The wing re-signed with the Lakers this summer and and is ready to have a real role in the rotation this year, and he and head coach JJ Redick are on the same page when it comes to that.

Christie recently discussed this, saying that he and Redick are aligned when it comes to his role and how he wants to be used this season. The 21-year-old who has shown serious potential as a two-way wing expects to be a good part of the Lakers offense and defense and carve out his role in this rotation.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!