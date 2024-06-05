Lakers Rumors: James Borrego Coveted As Assistant If JJ Redick Hired As Head Coach

While the Los Angeles Lakers have not yet hired a new head coach, their search has been moving along with interviews taking place the last couple of weeks. Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick has been the favorite all along and that remains the case as the search nears its end.

One of the other presumed finalists though is former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego, who reportedly impressed the Lakers organization in interviews.

If the Lakers do decide to hire a first-time coach in Redick then they will surely want some experience on his staff, and Borrego fits that bill as a former head coach and long-time assistant. So naturally, the franchise appears to have interest in him as a member of Redick’s staff if they follow through with that hiring, via Dan Woike of the L.A. Times:

The Times reported last week that the team held in-person meetings with New Orleans assistant James Borrego, who impressed staffers across multiple departments. While Borrego had support behind his candidacy, he’s also coveted as an assistant coach should the Lakers ultimately hire Redick.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has taken different approaches in the last two coaching searches. When he hired Frank Vogel in 2019, the front office helped assemble the rest of the staff, notably bringing in Jason Kidd as a lead assistant.

After the hiring of Darvin Ham in 2022 though, Pelinka allowed the first-time head coach to put his own staff together.

With reports indicating that the Lakers have interest in Borrego and others like Rajon Rondo, Scott Brooks, Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley, it appears that Pelinka will look to help add some experience around Redick in his first head coaching gig.

Borrego is known for his offense, notably helping improve the Pelicans on that end of the floor this past season. He was also an assistant on the 2012-13 Orlando Magic, Redick’s last season with the team although it’s unclear just how strong that relationship is.

Austin Reaves on Lakers’ coaching search

With JJ Redick being the favorite to become the Lakers’ next head coach, a big reason for that is his presumed ability to command a locker room and draw up plays as a former player and Xs and Os wiz.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently spoke on what it will take for the team to get back into championship contention and the role the new coach will play in that.

“I feel something you need in any sport you play, like consistency in basically a system and just growing that with what we have. Obviously Bron and AD is a very special duo to have, but just growing a system around those two to basically help in whatever they need and then playing around them. But I think that we’re heading in the right direction, obviously with a coaching change coming up. I don’t know when they’re hiring a coach, so I’m right there with y’all on that news. But hopefully we get somebody that comes to work every single day the way that we do ready to go try to win a championship.”

