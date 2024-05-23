Lakers Rumors: James Borrego & Kenny Atkinson Candidates In Cavaliers’ Coaching Search

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun their search for a new head coach with interviews having already taken place. A number of names have been linked to the position with the likes of James Borrego, JJ Redick, Sam Cassell and Kenny Atkinson all being potential candidates.

However, the Lakers job isn’t the only head coaching position that is open as the Cleveland Cavaliers fired their coach J.B. Bickerstaff following their postseason elimination. This means another franchise is now in search of a coach, so of course some of the same targets the Lakers have will also be eyed by the Cavaliers.

According to Shams Charania, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Lakers targets James Borrego and Kenny Atkinson are the early favorites for the Cavaliers head coach position:

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and New Orleans assistant James Borrego — both with head-coaching experience — are considered leading candidates to replace Bickerstaff.

The crossover makes sense as many of the names considered top head coaching candidates have been identified as such league-wide. Borrego and Atkinson, by way of having prior head coaching experience, are gonna have a leg up in some instances and for a Cavaliers team on the brink of championship contention, they may lean towards that. But other names linked to the Lakers such as Micah Nori or David Adelman are likely to be considered by the Cavaliers as well.

Recently reports have indicated that the Lakers will take their time in their search, interviewing a number of different candidates. With another job now open though, it will be interesting to see if Rob Pelinka changes course and speeds things up in the Lakers’ process.

In particular, Borrego has been at the forefront of possible candidates since the Lakers search began and if the Cavaliers zero in on him as well and move to sign him, L.A. could have to settle for their second or third choice.

The franchise can’t afford to rush this decision, but another attractive job like the Cavaliers opening up certainly puts the pressure on the Lakers to find their guy.

Lakers complete interviews with James Borrego, Sam Cassell and JJ Redick

The Lakers do have a bit of a leg up on the Cavaliers having already begun the interview process with a couple of candidates considered to be the early favorites to land the job.

The franchise has reportedly completed interviews with James Borrego, JJ Redick and Sam Cassell with other candidates expected to interview soon as well. The Lakers are likely to narrow down to a couple candidates following the initial round of interviews and bring in those finalists for another interview before ultimately deciding on the right person for the job.

