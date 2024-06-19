Lakers Rumors: James Borrego To Be ‘Strongly Considered’ For Pistons Job In Addition To Cavaliers

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers began their search for a new head coach, one of the names at the forefront has been James Borrego. After spending last season as the lead assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans, Borrego has been one of the top candidates for basically every job opening.

Now, a new head coaching vacancy has suddenly opened as the Detroit Pistons decided to part ways with Monty Williams after just one season and despite still owing him $65 million. Of course when a job opens up, names begin popping up as candidates and once again Borrego is at the forefront.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Pistons are expected to strongly consider Borrego for their head coach job:

One of the names I’m hearing the Pistons will strongly consider: James Borrego, who’s interviewed with the Lakers and Cavs on their coaching openings, sources tell @YahooSports — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 19, 2024

Borrego does have a previous relationship with new Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon. But if the Pistons are seriously targeting Borrego they may have to move quick as not only has he is not only been a primary target for the Lakers, but also for the Cleveland Cavaliers job and they could make their decision very soon, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

James Borrego was the lead assistant in New Orleans this season, where he overlapped with new Pistons president Trajan Langdon. Borrego, though, has been in strong contention for Cleveland’s search that is expected to be finalized as early as today. https://t.co/pMq5yGMFuO — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 19, 2024

It seems pretty certain that Borrego will be a head coach somewhere in the NBA next season, but where that will be is unclear. The fact that all three teams with a head coaching vacancy are strongly considering Borrego says a lot about him as a head coach and he is likely to succeed wherever he lands.

For the Lakers, it still looks as if JJ Redick is the leading candidate, but if that is not the case and they view Borrego as the man for the job, they have some serious competition and will need to move quickly.

Monty Williams not in the picture for Lakers head coach job

The man the Pistons parted ways with, Monty Williams, was once nearly the head coach of the Lakers as well. Back in 2019, the Lakers strongly considered Williams for the job, but ultimately landed on Frank Vogel and Williams took the Phoenix Suns position.

This time around, however, it doesn’t look like the Lakers are seriously considering Williams for their head coach position. A recent report noted that the former Pistons coach is not in the picture for the Lakers job as it currently stands.

