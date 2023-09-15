Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Agrees To Four-Year Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers stuck to the plan this offseason as they re-signed their key free agents and added players that could complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor.

The Lakers came to extension agreements with Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura that ensure the team will maintain the chemistry and continuity they had been harping in throughout the year. Aside from them, Los Angeles brought in players like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood to round out the rotation and give the team some quality depth at every position.

With all the exciting moves, it’s easy to forget that the Lakers also decided to guarantee Jarred Vanderbilt’s salary for the 2023-24 season. Vanderbilt is due to make $4.7 million this upcoming season, making it an easy decision for Los Angeles considering what he provides from an energy and defensive standpoint.

Due to rules in the CBA, the Lakers were unable to immediately begin contract extension negotiations with Vanderbilt. However, once the calendar turned to Sept. 7, Vanderbilt became extension-eligible and he has reportedly signed a four-year, $48 million extension to stay with the purple and gold, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal is fully guaranteed with a player option in the fourth year. pic.twitter.com/4kuLlt8zeT — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023

As noted, the deal is fully guaranteed and includes a player option in the final season. It also makes Vanderbilt not eligible to be traded for six months, which goes past this season’s trade deadline which means he can’t be dealt until next summer.

The terms of the reported deal are fair for both sides and continues the trend of the Lakers keeping their young core intact for the foreseeable future. Los Angeles has been determined to ensure that they build out their roster the right way and keeping Vanderbilt is a smart move no matter how you look at it.

Although the forward is limited offensively and can be played off the floor, Vanderbilt is one of the best defenders on the team and can take on the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter player. He showed that last season when he came over to L.A. after the deadline and made an immediate impact, helping turn the Lakers’ season around. That kind of ability is invaluable in the modern NBA and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Vanderbilt plays a key role in 2023-24.

Vanderbilt worked out with Handy in Greece

Perhaps Vanderbilt’s offensive game will be expanded this year though after a summer of working out with the Lakers’ staff. That includes a recent trip to Greece where both Vanderbilt and Hachimura were seen working out with Lakers assistant Phil Handy.

