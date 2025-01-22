Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt Medically Cleared To Make Season Debut Vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have greatly missed Jarred Vanderbilt this season as the forward has not yet been able to suit up due to foot and knee issues.

Vanderbilt underwent surgery on both of his feet this past offseason and then dealt with some knee soreness during his ramp-up, which has delayed his season debut. He has been taking this process very slow to ensure he is 100% healthy before returning, getting in some practices with the Lakers’ G League team as well as the parent club.

All recent reports have indicated that Vanderbilt is close to returning though and it appears the Lakers finally have a date in mind. If all goes according to plan, the 25-year-old will make his season debut on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

Los Angeles Lakers F Jarred Vanderbilt has been medically cleared to make his season debut on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors on ABC, barring any unforeseen setbacks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FXP9eP4PhC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2025

The Lakers’ defense has really struggled this season, particularly at the point of attack, so getting Vanderbilt back will be a huge boost if he is healthy.

It will take him some time to get his rhythm back after missing so much time, but Vanderbilt will provide the Lakers some defensive toughness on the wing and on the glass.

With the trade deadline around two weeks away, the Lakers can now assess what they look like with Vanderbilt added to the group before deciding what their needs are.

Jarred Vanderbilt to be on minutes restriction

Considering he has missed nearly a year of action, it’s no surprised that JJ Redick revealed Jarred Vanderbilt will be on a minutes restriction once he returns.

“Obviously his defensive versatility and being able to guard up or down will be great for our group. But I would just say, initially coming back, it’s going to be in small doses,” Redick said. “That’s just the reality. He hasn’t played basketball in almost a year, we have to be cognizant of building him up for, hopefully, a playoff run.”

