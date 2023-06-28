Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt’s $4.7 Salary To Be Guaranteed For 2023-24 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of big decisions to make this week regarding their roster for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Free agency gets underway on Friday afternoon, but before that, the Lakers have decisions to make on the contracts of some of their players from last season. The Lakers announced they tendered qualifying offers to both Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, making both restricted free agents. The Lakers have the ability to match any offer sheet that either player signs with another team, making it likely that both Reaves and Hachimura will be back next season.

The tough decisions for the Lakers before the start of free agency will be regarding Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba. Beasley has a team option for $16.5 million while Bamba’s $10.3 million salary is non-guaranteed if he’s waived on Thursday.

Ideally the Lakers are able to find a trade involving one or both players to improve the roster, or they keep them in order to maintain the salary slots and some much-needed depth.

One of the other easier decisions for the organization though is involving Jarred Vanderbilt, who’s $4.7 million salary was also non-guaranteed. To no surprise, the Lakers will pick up that option to keep him in the fold for the 2023-24 season, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Speaking of expected LAL moves, the Lakers plan to exercise the $4.7 million team option for Jarred Vanderbilt for next season, sources told ESPN. The 24-year-old forward will be eligible for a contract extension extension worth up to 4 years and $71 million starting Sept. 7. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 28, 2023

Vanderbilt was one of the Lakers’ trade deadline acquisitions along with Beasley, Bamba and D’Angelo Russell. They came in and immediately helped change the Lakers’ culture, leading to a Western Conference Finals run after beginning the season 2-10.

Vanderbilt, in particular, played a vital role as the Lakers’ defensive stopper on the perimeter, earning himself a spot in the starting lineup. Vanderbilt’s weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball were exposed in the playoffs, but he is still just 24 years of age and will benefit from a full offseason with the Lakers’ player development staff.

It remains to be seen what Vanderbilt’s role will be next season, but bringing him back at $4.7 million was a no-brainer and the two sides can now begin talking about a possible extension in September.

LeBron James not giving input on roster decisions

While the Lakers have tough decisions to make, one person who won’t be helping make them this summer is LeBron James. He has given input on the roster in years past but reports indicate he will not be doing so this time.

