Lakers Rumors: Jarred Vanderbilt’s May Be Season-Ending, Which Could Affect NBA Trade Deadline Plans

The Los Angeles Lakers had their best win of the season when they beat the Boston Celtics on the road without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It was a spirited effort from the Lakers who played great team basketball to upset the Celtics. However, Los Angeles didn’t escape the game unscathed as Jarred Vanderbilt exited with a right foot injury.

Vanderbilt got X-rays shortly after hurting his foot and while they were negative, he is expected to miss at least several weeks, and perhaps even the rest of the season.

With Vanderbilt set to miss extended time, the Lakers could alter their trade deadline strategy, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“I’m told that Jarred Vanderbilt has suffered what was described to me as a significant right foot injury. There’s concern that he could be lost for the rest of the season. They’re consulting with specialists this weekend going through that foot injury on Vanderbilt. But at the minimum, I’m told, he’s out for several weeks and could very well be out for the rest of the season. “The Lakers have been without Gabe Vincent along with Jarred Vanderbilt, maybe their two best point of attack defenders for most of the season with Vincent out. And now that certainly has to figure into the calculus for the Lakers, for Rob Pelinka as they head into the final days before Thursday’s trade deadline because this is not a marketplace right now where there are a lot of difference makers available and the Lakers do not have significant assets to add to this team. And now, if you’re bringing in a player how much does he move the needle with a team that very well could be without Vanderbilt now for the rest of the season. The Lakers could get to the offseason, have three first round picks available in the summer to do deals. They’ll keep working at it until Thursday, but Vanderbilt, the possibility of him being lost for the season now impacts trade deadline, too.”

Without Vanderbilt, Los Angeles has to wonder whether or not they’ll truly be able to compete if he’s unable to return by the end of the year. Perhaps a minor deal can still be had, but losing Vanderbilt would be a huge blow to the team’s perimeter defense.

Although the team has other needs, finding a way to replace what Vanderbilt brings to the table seems to be at the top of the list between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Lakers including Gabe Vincent in trade talks

The Lakers don’t have many trade assets available, but do have some movable contracts to match salaries. Although Gabe Vincent remains on the mend with a knee injury, the Lakers are reportedly including him in trade talks.

