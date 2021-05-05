Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Among Candidate To Replace Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the title last year, Frank Vogel and his coaching staff’s stock rose significantly after leading the team to success in their first season together.

Vogel’s assistants, Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, have been regularly linked to numerous coaching jobs over the last year. And as the 2020-21 NBA season is nearing its end, rumors over potential personnel changes in different markets start doing the rounds again.

In March, Kidd reportedly emerged as a candidate to take over at UNLV. And most recently, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Shams Charania, Kidd has appeared on the Portland Trail Blazers’ radar as the franchise is reportedly considering parting ways with head coach Terry Stotts:

Among the potential coaching candidates for the Trail Blazers, sources say: Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan, 76ers assistant Dave Joerger, Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry.

Multiple head coach vacancies could reportedly open up in the coming weeks, including attractive positions in Milwaukee and Indianapolis.

Kidd has played a major part in the Lakers’ success, making an impact both on and off of the floor. Back in the Orlando bubble last year, The 48-year-old coach helped cool off the rising tensions during the talks over the postseason’s fate in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Kidd also helped Kyle Kuzma change his attitude toward regular-season struggles and learn the right playoff preparation mindset.

Schroder credits Kidd for help in solving turnover issues

The Lakers have been one of the most turnover-prone teams in the NBA this season. Sloppiness often crept into Dennis Schroder and LeBron James’ playmaking, disrupting the team’s rhythm.

The German guard had to take on even more ball-handling responsibilities after the four-time NBA champion’s ankle injury ruled him out for six weeks. Schroder turned to Kidd, who led the league in assists five-time over his 19-year career, for help and credited the assistant coach for the progress he’s made with his carelessness issue. “He’s one of the best who ever played at his position, point guard,” he said.

“So I’ve been talking to him, I told him to talk even more to me and be the guy who’s coming up to me and saying ‘Dennis, look for this or Dennis, look for that’ or to be more aggressive or look for your teammates. I for sure take that every single day, try to learn from him and try to get better and try to help my team win.”

