Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Needed To Improve Image As Assistant Coach

Prior to the 2019-20 season, there were several high-profile names attached to the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching opening. The likes Tyronn Lue and Monty Williams were considered the favorites, but the front office opted to turn to Frank Vogel to lead the team.

Vogel, who was widely considered to be the Lakers’ third choice, has excelled in his first year. He led them to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed and now the second round of the playoffs. It can be understated the job he has done despite all of the adversity faced this season.

Furthermore, as soon as Vogel was hired, his job security appeared under threat as the team also brought on Jason Kidd to serve as Vogel’s lead assistant. Kidd, who was previously fired by the Milwaukee Bucks, was thought to be a replacement for Vogel if he underperformed.

Despite the perception, Vogel and the rest of the players have had nothing but good things to say about Kidd’s time with the Lakers. Due to Kidd’s efforts, it appears it has allowed him serious head coaching opportunities according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Jason Kidd needed that rehabilitation year on the Lakers’ bench. Owners and executives wanted to see that he could be a good partner, loyal to the cause, and he has excelled with Frank Vogel. He made a strong impression on the Knicks in that interview process, showing humility and a humbled acceptance of some of his political missteps in Brooklyn and Milwaukee, sources said.

The New York Knicks ultimately went with Tom Thibodeau, but that seems to be OK with Kidd as he is rumored to be eyeing the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coaching job. He is also reportedly in the running for the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans jobs.

With so many openings, it is likely that Kidd snags one of them so it will be interesting to see how Vogel and the Lakers plan to replace him if he does end up leaving.

Frank Vogel figuring out next steps to prepare for second round

After defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5, the Lakers earned themselves some extended rest as they wait for the series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder to conclude.

With that series requiring a Game 7, Los Angeles is going to go five days before playing again, but Vogel has yet to decide on how to tackle the upcoming week. “We’re off [Sunday] and beyond that, I’m not really sure yet,” Vogel explained.

“We’ll huddle up with the coaching staff, making sure — like always — we’re trying to strike the balance of rest and being fresh and healthy, with being in rhythm, in shape and preparing for our opponent. We’ll figure out when the next game is and figure out what that schedule looks like.”

The Lakers practiced Monday but were off again Tuesday.

